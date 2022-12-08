BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An early morning traffic backup on Airport Road in Beaver on Thursday, December 8, 2022, was due to a single tractor-trailer accident.

According to PIO Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the truck was heading East on I-64 when the driver attempted to take Exit 125a. The truck ended up in the grassy area between the highway and exit.

The truck losing control caused soft dirt and mud to be pushed into the roadway. Firefighters used hoses to wash away the mud so the roadway could reopen.

Davis also said the guardrails were torn out in the accident. The driver of the truck was not injured.

All lanes of I-64 are open.

Stick with 59News for more digital content.