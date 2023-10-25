BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A vehicle accident leaves one man dead.

According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the call of a single-vehicle crash at the 14-mile marker of I-77 Southbound in Mercer County on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

It was there that they saw a silver vehicle on its side in the median in a wooded area. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Clyde Milton Casey II of Bluefield.

It was determined that Casey was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to troopers.

This is an active investigation. Stick with 59News as we learn more.