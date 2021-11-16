Sister of Dwayne Richardson Jr. speaks out on sentencing

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Jada Watts, sister of the late Dwayne Richardson, Jr spoke to 59 News about the sentencing of Jerimayah Fortner.

Back in May, Fortner was arrested in connection with the death of Woodrow Wilson High School Student and basketball player, Dwayne Richardson, Jr.

According to detectives, Fortner, Richardson, and others were playing with an AR-15 rifle when Fortner pointed the gun at the group thinking it was unloaded and he pulled the trigger shooting Richardson.

“That brought us a little comfort knowing that he got the maximum amount. We felt a lot of relief after that just knowing that he won’t be out in the community anymore.”

Two other people were arrested and charged in connection with Richardson.

Rashad Brown and Michael Webb were charged with accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter.

Their charges will be presented to a grand jury in January 2022.