Six arrested in Fayette County on drug and child neglect charges

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Six people were arrested after a Child Protective Services home check in Oak Hill.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies arrived at the Pine Knoll Apartments to assist Child Protective Services during a home visit. The deputies found drugs, scales, an paraphernalia. They also found needles in easy reach of small children.

30-year-old Franklin Evans, 24-year-old Amanda Gardener, 25-year-old Hannah Holstein, 29-year-old Amanda Hughes, 31-year-old Carmen Malicoate and 43-year-old David Williams were all arrested for creating extremely dangerous risk to the small child.

All 6 subjects were also charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Malicoate received an additional charge of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. They will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.