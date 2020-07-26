Six arrested in Richmond after peaceful protest turned violent

handcuffs mgn_1520013945673.JPG.jpg

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) – A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia during a demonstration in support of protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Richmond police officers said protesters tore down police tape and pushed forward with lasers and firecrackers. They also set a city dump truck on fire… right outside Richmond Police headquarters.

Richmond police declared an ‘unlawful assembly’ late Saturday as the department worked with Virginia State Police to clear a crowd of several hundred demonstrators using tear-gas.

On Sunday it was confirmed that six men among the protesters were arrested and face various charges.

News outlets report protesters had been planning for days the demonstration called “Richmond Stands with Portland” in an apparent reaction to ongoing tensions between protesters and U.S. agents in Oregon’s largest city.

