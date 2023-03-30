GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is home of six great rivers for one of the state’s favorite pastimes: whitewater rafting.

Whitewater rafting is one of the main outdoor adventure staples of the Mountain State. The rushing rivers that flow throughout WV makes this region perfect for the activity. Rafting lovers flood into the state every year to experience the rush that WV rivers have to offer, making West Virginia one of the biggest homes for the rushing activity.

According to Planetware, there are six rivers throughout WV that span from Class I to Class V rapids, making the state perfect for both beginners and experts.

Upper New River: For those who might have never been whitewater rafting, this river is a perfect starting point for you. With this river being considered calm water, you will only experience Class I and Class II rapids. Lower New River: Unlike the rapids in Upper New River, this one is more known for experienced rafters. With the waters having both calm pools and Class IV, this is one of the more popular rapids. Upper Gauley: There’s a reason why this river is one of the top five rafting rivers in the world, and it’s mostly due to the extreme waters it has to offer. With Class IV and Class V rapids, this is more for experienced rafters. Lower Gauley: Though not as extreme as the Upper Gauley, this river is packed with 70 rapids that span from Class III to Class V. Rafters will be able to experience both relaxing waters to adrenaline pumping rapids. Cheat River: These milder rapids are located between WV and southwestern Pennsylvania and has Class II and III waters. Though this river is known more for its rafting, it’s also known for having great areas for swimming and rock jumping too. Shenandoah River: This six-and-a-half-mile river might not be as known as places like New River Gorge, it still has clam rapids that are perfect for family rafting. The Class I to Class III through the Blue Ridge Mountains still makes for a beautiful trip.

With these six rivers and many more there is a lot of rafting to rush into here in the mountain state.