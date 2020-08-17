Six students at Bluefield State College test positive for COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College tested 794 people for COVID-19. The test results came back and found that six people have tested positive for the virus.

“Each person testing positive has been contacted by the Bluefield State College Health Center,” noted Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC Provost. “They have been instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. If they are exhibiting no COVID-19 symptoms after that period, they can be re-tested. If that test yields a negative result, they can return to campus.”

Those individuals who tested positive for the virus were only on campus to take the COVID-19 test, none have returned to campus since being tested. According to a release, the maintenance staff at the college sanitized the testing facility before and after the tests were administered.

“These individuals will be able to take their courses remotely during their self-quarantine. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, and we will support them throughout their time away from campus,” Dr. Lewis added.

The College Task Force met regularly since March and developed a COVID-19 resource and FAQ site that includes protocols to follow if someone were to test positive.

“Although we hoped for no positive tests, the result of the recent testing on campus was not unexpected. Through the leadership of the Task Force, we carefully planned for the possibility of positive COVID-19 cases on our campus. The early diagnosis underscores the importance of testing, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently,” stated Dr. Lewis

LATEST POSTS: