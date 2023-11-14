BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Investigators with the West Virginia State Police reported skeletal remains were found in Mercer County.

On Monday, November 13, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the Sherman Oaks Road area, right off of Airport Road, in Bluefield, WV. A tree-cutting company had been cutting trees in the area when they reportedly found what seemed to be skeletal remains and called local authorities.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and determined the remains found were of human nature and sent the remains in to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for a match in identification.

At this time the cause of the skeletal remains is unknown as well as the identity of the victim.

This is considered an ongoing death investigation. If you or anyone you know has any information regarding the case, you are asked to call the State Police Princeton detachment at (304)425-2101.