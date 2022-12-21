RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With temperatures expected to dip to the single digits this coming weekend, one local cold weather enthusiast reminds the rest of us to bundle up.

Guido Passafiume, ski tech at The Ski Barn in Ghent, said on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, that a rule of thumb is to layer, starting with a thin layer and adding a thicker covering with each layer.

He said getting enough layers is important, and the fabric matters during extreme weather events.

“Thin first, then thicker,” he emphasized. “Fleece, polyester, no cotton. Cotton is made to keep you cold. Yep. Fleece, polyester, wool, polypropylene, Capilene, etc.”

Passafiume said those who are outdoors in extreme cold must wear a face covering in order to avoid frostbite.