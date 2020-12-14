Slick conditions lead to road closures across southern WV

ORIENT HILL, WV (WVNS) — 12/14/2020 10 a.m. UPDATE: A state route in Greenbrier County joined the list of roads dealing with hazardous conditions.

Dispatchers told us Route 20 from Orient Hill to Quinwood is dealing with four stuck semi-trucks and an accident involving one passenger vehicle. The first call associated with this incident came in at 7 a.m. Injuries are unknown at this time.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Heavy snow fall on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 lead to slick conditions across southern West Virginia. Accidents and road closures are also causing traffic delays in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers report Airport Road in Beaver is closed. They say a wreck involving a tractor-trailer caused the shut down. There is also heavy traffic along Route 19. As of 8:30 a.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department posted Airport Road in Raleigh County was reopened.

Also in Raleigh County, Sofia Police closed Independence Road. They say there are no accidents reported in the area, but the roadway is impassable due to the weather.

If Fayette County, emergency services is reporting major delays along Route 60 in the area of Lookout and Hico. There is a wreck on Route 61 in the Oak Hill area. Travelers are advised to use cautions when driving in that area.

Greenbrier County emergency management is reporting slick roads across the western part of the county. Additional dispatchers were added to help handle the call volume.

An advisory was issued announcing the shutdown of Route 20 at Orient Hill to Nicholas County. Route 12 is also closed at Rocking K. That is due to a wreck.

Watch for more information here and on 59News as it becomes available.