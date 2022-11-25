PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Although shoppers are hitting the big box stores for Black Friday, many will be heading out again for Small Business Saturday.

Many small businesses hold special sales on Small Business Saturday.

SweetPea Hill Boutique in Princeton, is one of the businesses offering discounted prices to shoppers.

And while this is a great day for business…it’s also about much more than that.

“I think it’s extremely important,” said Angie Hill, owner of SweetPea. “It’s a one-day event that you get to showcase all of your best and you get to do a lot of fun extras so it’s a bit of a customer appreciation day as well.”

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 51 million Americans took part in Small Business Saturday last year.

Businesses are hopeful to see a good turnout this year as well!