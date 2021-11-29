Small businesses struggle to keep up with major online retailers on Cyber Monday

PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – An estimated $10-11 billion dollars will be spent online for Cyber Monday. However, the overwhelming majority of that money will go to major online retailers like Amazon or WalMart.

Randolph Evans, owner of the Bronze Look in Princeton, said that many small businesses like his don’t see any more business than usual on Cyber Monday.

“We don’t see a lot of difference in our business between Cyber Monday or Black Friday or Small Business Saturday. It’s pretty consistent,” said Evans. “We’ve been here a while but the bigger chains, the bigger stores seem to attract all the traffic, so we have to wait for that to die down for people to get back to where they usually shop at.”

And that’s not because small businesses like the Bronze Look don’t have an online presence. In fact, Evans said 20% of the store’s sales come online. However, he also said that going all-out for a one-day-only sale doesn’t make sense when it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle of big chains holding Cyber Monday sales.

“It costs a lot of money to try to promote yourself for one day,” said Evans. “So we try to do the long term and do consistent promotions over 30-60 days. Because it takes about 4 to 5 weeks for people to even find out about your sale, and when they find out about it a lot of times, if it’s a one-day sale, it’s over.”

So rather than try to compete in the shuffle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, The Bronze Look and many other small businesses are offering their holiday sales all December long, hoping customers still have some shopping left to do after this weekend.

“Black Friday was a little slow,” Evans told 59 News. “We had some customers come in, looked at what we had and bought a few things, but normally we’re a lot busier on Friday than we were (Black Friday). I guess all the big stores came in and took people’s money.”

The Bronze Look is located at 311 Mercer St. in Princeton, and sells Coins, Gold, Silver, Fine Art and more.