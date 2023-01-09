Geno Smith and Bruce Irvin entered Sunday knowing they had to help lead the Seattle Seahawks to a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Smith set a franchise record in the fourth quarter, as he and the Seahawks’ offense began to heat up late in the game. Smith’s unit was then given the ball with less than one minute to go, the score tied, and the chance to win the ballgame.

A chain-moving completion on first down was followed by a 25-yard run by Smith to advance the ball past midfield. A personal foul by Los Angeles at the end of the run moved the ball into field goal range. However, Seattle’s kicker Jason Myers missed the game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime tied at 16 points apiece.

Midway through the overtime period, Smith led what became the final drive of the game. A chip-shot field goal ended the contest 19-16 and kept Seattle’s postseason hopes alive.

Smith completed 19 of 31 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the game. He also ran four times for 51 yards.

Irvin had one of his best all-around games since returning to Seattle earlier this year. The veteran linebacker tallied three total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a tackle for loss.

Seattle did its job, but now needs the Detroit Lions to do their job. Smith, Irvin, and the Seahawks now need the Detroit Lions to defeat the Green Bay Backers in the Sunday Night Football game. A win by the Packers ends Seattle’s season.

Smith is enjoying the best regular season of his pro career. The WVU Sports Hall of Famer threw for career-highs in passing yards (4,282), touchdowns (30), and completion percentage (69.7). He also set the Seattle Seahawks franchise record for passing yards in a single season, surpassing the record previously held by Russell Wilson, whom Smith succeeded as the team’s starting quarterback this season.

He is one of the leading candidates for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and has been voted to the Pro Bowl.

With 30 touchdown passes this year, the veteran quarterback nearly doubled his career passing touchdown total, which now stands at 64.