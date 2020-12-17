Snow days turn into remote learning days for Summers County

HINTON,WV (WVNS) — 2020 brought a lot of changes in our life including the way our children go to school. Now students have the option to either go into school and learn, or learn completely online. Summers County Superintendent David Warvel said having a remote learning option is a another way for kids to learn even if the weather is bad.

“So basically, since the Governor pushed us back on our start date and then we have to be done by June, it’s hard to get 180 school days in if we would have to take snow days, so instead of having snow days and people have gotten use to to remote learning, we use those days now as a remote day,” Warvel explained.

Warvel said they faced some difficulties, and they are still working out some kinks. One of the things they are currently working on is the internet problem across the county. Hotspots are placed around the county to help students with the internet issues.

“But if the roads are bad and you can’t get to those hotspots and the roads are bad, you’ll still having an issues with the haves and have not, and that is not fair to the students,” Warvel continued.

Warvel said they are working on a fix for those students so they are not left behind. He thinks replacing snow days with remote days may be the new normal for the upcoming school years.

“Yes, that will now be the serious option to look at with the snow days. It is a way for kids to get their education without risking people getting on the dangerous roadways,” Warvel stated.

Warvel said remote learning days will replace snow days throughout the rest of the current school year.