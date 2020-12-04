Snowshoe Mountain Resort opens to winter enthusiasts

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — After delaying its opening date, Snowshoe Mountain Resort is ready to open.

The slopes at Snowshoe Mountain were originally scheduled to open the weekend after Thanksgiving. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, opening day is now set for Friday, Dec. 4.

Those who work at Snowshoe said they are proud to see all of their planning finally come together.

“A lot of planning, a lot of time has gone into preparation for this season, and we are comfortable that we are gonna provide as safe as an atmosphere as we can provide and allow to get out and have a great time outside,” said Preston Cline, the Director of Risk and Business Operation at Snowshoe Mountain.

The resort held a soft opening for season ticket holders. Those in attendance said it is easy to social distance and wear a mask on the mountain.

“I think there are a lot of worse places where you can interact with people and potentially get it than out here, you’re kinda by yourself,” said Jared Arnholt, who was visiting from Roanoke, Virginia.

“It is definitely an add on to add on to the hype, when we saw it snowing and saw the first significant snow of the season and knew opening day was a couple days away it was just perfect timing,” said Cline.

Cline said he felt the same anticipation he feels before each ski season. He said the pandemic only made him more excited for the season to begin.

“You know with the whole COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of unknowns happening in the world at this time, it was exciting when the snow started falling and we started getting ready and prepared to open,” said Cline.

Cline said he and the rest of the staff will do whatever necessary to ensure a full skiing season.

The resort wants those visiting to know these guidelines and hours are subject to change. There will be COVID-19 guidelines around the resort.

Policies include spacing out those waiting in the ski lift lines, and having people board every other chair. Also, making sure all rental equipment is thoroughly cleaned after each use, and even monitoring how many people are on the mountain at one time.

“We are going to have a limited number of lift tickets available per day. We can’t have as many people on the mountain as we used to and expect people to adequately social distance,” said Shawn Cassell, public relations manager at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

With these new guidelines in place, staff encourage people to book trips in advance.