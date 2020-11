SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) –Snowshoe Mountain Resort is postponing their opening day until Friday, Dec. 4, weather and circumstances permitting.

This is due to an unseasonably warmer Fall. Snowshoe also attributed an overall lack of snowmaking opportunities to the delay.

The last in a series of tweets from Snowshoe told visitors that they are planning on opening their Mountaintop Village for dining, shopping, and adventure activities in time for Thanksgiving.