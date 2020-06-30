Sobriety checkpoint planned ahead of the 4th of July weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police announced they will be setting up a sobriety checkpoint. It will be located on Route 19 near the intersection with Airport Road in Beaver, WV.

Troopers will be on hand from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The goal is to deter impaired driving and educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The public is asked to assist law enforcement officers by reporting intoxicated or drug impaired drivers to the local detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any other law enforcement agencies.