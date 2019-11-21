Closings
Sobriety Checkpoint planned in Fairlea

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. It will take place on U.S. Route 219 in Fairlea.

The checkpoint will be held between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Troopers said the purpose is to detect and deter impaired drivers, as well as, educate the public about the dangers of driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

State Troopers are also asking people to report impaired drivers when they see them.

