Social media gives law enforcement a leg up in solving crimes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There are countless social media platforms used by billions of people all over the world, but at the Princeton Police Department, social media is being used as a tool.

“Social media has been very crucial as we go on with law enforcement and the tools that we use,” said Lt. Jeremy Halsey.

Lt. Halsey said the use of social media not only helps catch the bad guys, but often even deters some from offending.

“Ultimately, you’re going to have people that are still going to commit crimes regardless, it’s just the fear of repercussion is not there as much, but ultimately I like to think it does make a difference,” said Lt. Halsey.

But with social media comes misinformation, and things can be misconstrued or incorrect.

“There’s sometimes misinformation put out, it could be put over social media and gets the information wrong, which can hinder an investigation,” said Lt. Halsey.

But overall, Lt. Halsey said the use of social media is a huge help, especially when needing to get a more personal look at a victim or suspect, and in missing persons cases. He said as the department grows, their technological capabilities also grow.