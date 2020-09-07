Sojourner’s staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A staff member of the YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families has tested positive for COVID-19.

A client of the shelter had previously tested positive for the virus and arrangements were made for them to isolate for 14 days. Because of the new positive case, West Virginia Health Right is re-testing the shelter’s clients and staff. The shelter will be closed to new clients until test results are returned.

In addition, indoor dining at the Manna Meal soup kitchen will be closed Monday as the dining room where it is housed at St. John Episcopal Church is deep cleaned. Meals will be available Monday, however, as the soup kitchen will serve to-go meals from the church’s parking.