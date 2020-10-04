Soldier touches down on WV soil for first time in over a year, welcomed home by family

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- Aaron Walkup left his family in Princeton to fight for our country overseas.

“Four hundred and seven days… Give or take a couple,” Aaron said.

On Sat., Oct. 3, 2020, he landed on West Virginia soil for the first time in a year, ready to head home to Princeton. His wife, Malia, said the family met him with wide open arms and welcome home signs.

“It was exciting,” Malia said.

“Happy- it’s been a long time,” his mom, Jan Sowder said.

“It has been a long time,” his grandmother, Judi Compton, said.

Aaron said he is back and he plans to stick around for a while. He and his wife work at Princeton Rescue Squad and devote themselves to being local heroes in the Princeton Community. He said his current goal is to catch up with his family.

“We’re going to Gatlinburg for a little bit.. Just spend time with each other,” Aaron said.

Briannah Walkup, one of his daughters, said this is something she is looking forward to.

“Because I’ve been waiting a whole year,” Briannah said.

Aaron said he is blessed he is able to make his way into the arms of his family’s embrace once again.

“I kept positive the whole time knowing they were here waiting on me. A lot of people do go over and they don’t get to come back and those are the real heroes,” Aaron said.

Making this a homecoming to remember.