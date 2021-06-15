Some companies implement job incentives to increase applications

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Jobs are beginning to open back up, but people are not joining the workforce. This is causing issues as companies need workers.

Many started giving incentives as a way to get people to join, like ResCare in Lewisburg.

Amber Siders is the Executive Director for ResCare. She told 59News through the month of June, they are offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus and employees can get up to $500 in a referral bonus.

Siders believes the incentives are helping getting people back into the workforce.

“The tag lines we are most known for is ‘Helping people live their best lives,'” Siders said. “With an incentives bonus, we’re also helping staff live their best lives because they may not struggle with that electric bill or wanting to know ‘what’s going to happen for my kids birthday.'”

