Some health experts suggest people wear two face masks

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the United States, the country’s top infectious disease doctor recommends people should double up on masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said people should wear two face masks. He is not the only one who thinks this is a good idea. Jessica Sharp is the Dean of Nursing at Bluefield College. She agreed with Dr. Fauci and said people should wear three layer masks to better protect themselves from the virus.

“As long as we have three good layers, but people are wearing ones that they buy at the dollar store that has two layers. And if you put another layer in there that is something like inserts, I’ve seen them sold. Then you’re fine,” Sharp said.



Sharp also reminded people to continue washing masks daily to help limit the germs growing on the masks.