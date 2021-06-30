Some people who received unemployment during 2021 to get free insurance option

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — New changes in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will make the possibility of cheaper health insurance a reality.

One major change going into affect on July 1, 2021, is that anyone who received unemployment benefits during 2021 is eligible for free private insurance if they are still unable to qualify for other insurance options.

Anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance is eligible to purchase insurance under the new ACA provisions. New rules will expand subsidies and lower monthly premiums.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “The COVID relief bill passed in early March 2021 provided additional financial assistance to people who buy their own health insurance. The vast majority of those who are eligible for this financial assistance are either unsure whether the COVID-19 relief package included this financial assistance (82%) or say it did not happen (9%), while about one in ten (9%) are aware of this increased financial assistance. Additionally, only a small minority of those potentially eligible for additional financial help or coverage report going online to see if they qualify for a different or cheaper health insurance plan.”

WV Navigator, a non-profit program, will have representatives available for free help at two events taking place on July 1st, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, and July 2nd at the Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield.

West Virginians have until August 15, 2021 to enroll in the program.