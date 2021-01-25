Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls returns to Fairlea

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Shake off those winter blues, a staple of The State Fair of West Virginia is back in Fairlea!

Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls is back in their usual location off of U.S. 219 North at the split. The rolls are $8 a piece or you can get a bakers dozen, which is 13 rolls for $90.

Raymond Naeyaert is a co-owner of Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls. He said their rolls are always fresh.

“Some days we run out and, of course, we try to let customers know now because we’ve had people drive as far as four hours for them and we don’t really want to turn anybody away,” Naeyaert said.

Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls is open on weekdays and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. or until they sell out, and on Sunday’s from noon until 6 p.m. or until they sell out.

You can find them at 122 Maplewood Ave, which is right next to Hog Wild BBQ. They will be open until Jan. 31, 2021.