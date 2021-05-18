Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls returns to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you have a sweet tooth or maybe you are just craving something sweet, this story is for you!

Son’s-sational Cinnamon Rolls returned to Lewisburg in Greenbrier County for a limited time. Raymond Naeyaert is one of the co-owners of the Cinnamon Roll stand. He said setting up this stand at their usual spot at the 219 split helps fight the long lines at the State Fair.

“We try to set up here for the local people,” Naeyaert said. “This gives an opportunity for those who don’t want to stand in the long lines at the State Fair walk right up and get a roll.”

Their rolls are baked fresh every single day and are still $8. You will not have to worry about having cash on you to get the sweet treat. They are now accepting debit and credit cards!

Son’s-sational Cinnamon Rolls is open until 8 p.m. They will be set up until Friday, May 21, 2020.