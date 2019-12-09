Sophia City Police Officers to hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ at McArthur Walmart

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – Sophia City police officers are getting ready to fill up shopping carts with Christmas gifts for local children.

They will walk the isles at the McArthur Walmart doing just that for their annual Shop with a Cop event this weekend. Sixty students recommended by the school board will be given $100. Cpl Officer Shane Meadows added, that amount will be split so kids can spend $50 on clothes and $50 on toys.

“It’s Christmas and you know a lot of families around here don’t have a whole lot everyone needs some help,” Meadows said. “Its something we can do to help the community, build relationships with people in the community and its just fun!”

They will shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.