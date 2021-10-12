Sophia PD asks community to slow their speed

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Sophia Police Department are asking the community to slow down at one particular intersection. This comes following a rash of tickets, accidents, and even a fatality at the intersection of Slab Fork Road and the Coalfields Expressway in the past two months.

Sophia PD Sgt. Shane Meadows said the speed limit was originally 65 miles per hour. However, with the amount of construction on the Coalfields Expressway, the speed limit is now set at 55.

“We’ve been stopping a lot of cars that are exceeding 55 miles per hour,” Meadows said. “Also, there’s a stop sign at the end of the coalfield, that’s at the Slab Fork Road intersection. In the last month and a half, two months, we’ve had four major accidents and a fatality. So, just want to make everyone aware, there is a stop sign there.”

Meadows wants to remind people fines are doubled in a work zone. He said people need to slow down, not just for their own safety, but for others and the construction workers.

Meadows added the Sophia Police Department is out at the work zone monitoring speeds.