Sophia Police Department holding annual Shop-With-A-Cop

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Sophia Police Officers are helping make children’s Christmas a little brighter this year. The department is holding its annual Shop With a Cop event this weekend.

Srgt. Shane Meadows said while they are still shopping in person with the children, they are taking the necessary precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to be social distancing,” Meadows said. “It’s going to take a while, we have 100 kids to do so it’s going to take a while especially with the 6 feet distance and with everyone wearing a mask. So it’s going to be a little slower of a process, but Walmart is working with us to get this done.”

Meadows said thanks to donations from the community, they are able to help 170 kids have a special Christmas. Walmart is also donating six, pre-lit Christmas trees to those in need. Meadows said one tree is going to the Women’s Resource Center and Pine Haven Homeless Shelter.

