Sororities and fraternities host drive-by parade in celebration of president elects

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, join Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Doug Emhoff, during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia chapters of sororities and fraternities are expressing their support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. They held a drive-by parade to celebrate their win.

People say it’s been a long time coming for this victory having the first African American and Asian American Vice President-elect. The parade is their way of showing their excitement for the future leadership.

Sororities and fraternities lined up at West Virginia State University – a historically black college and university.

“We have HUBCU’s all across the country who have worked so hard together in unity to make sure people were registered to vote and also to make sure they made it to the polls and voted,” Karen Williams, Alpha Kappa Alpha Connections Chair said.

People gathered in front of the Kathrine Johnson statue on campus – another well-known person in the black community. Johnson was a black mathematician and WVSU alum who played a key role in NASA putting a man on the moon.

Johnson’s daughter Joylette Hylick says her mom would have been proud.

“She has many of the precepts mom has which is follow your passion, always do your best, be prepared, enjoy what you do and expect success,” Hylick said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha New Chapter Vice President Mekhia Day says Harris becoming vice president gives black and other minority girls someone to look up to for inspiration.

“It’s definitely very sweet. I’m so glad happy to finally have someone in the white house that looks like me. it gives young African American women like me an inspiration that we can do this,” Day said.

This may be the 46th presidency, but many say it’s finally one they can relate to.

“I know my children have voted now and said mom we saw the first African American president and now we’re seeing an African American female vice president and that’s something to truly be proud of.”

The groups say this is only just the beginning of the work they have to do to help fight racism and hate in America.