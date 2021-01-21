SOUPER BOWL OF CARING: Bluefield Union Mission feeding hungry across southern West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — 59News is continuing to raise money for people in need across southern West Virginia. It is all part of our Souper Bowl of Caring.



This week, 59News highlighting the Bluefield Union Mission. Director Craig Hammond said the need for a food pantry in Mercer County is huge.

“This is one of the busiest food pantries in the region. A lot of food bags go out of here. Last year, more than 5,000 food bags like this were distributed out of this pantry, and we have a little bit of everything as you can see,” said Hammond.



Help the Bluefield Union Mission continue to feed people in need. Just visit: https://www.wvnstv.com/tackle-hunger/





