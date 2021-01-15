SOUPER BOWL OF CARING: Commission on Aging making sure seniors stay healthy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 59News is continuing to raise money for its Souper Bowl of Caring. We teamed up with the United Ways of Southern West Virginia and the Greenbrier Valley, and King Coal Chevrolet to make sure no one goes hungry during these difficult times.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging is just one of several organizations receiving donations through this initiative. The elderly are one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crystal Foley, a social worker for the commission on aging, said because of their vulnerability, the commission is doing everything it can to keep seniors safe. They are putting together boxes of food to deliver to seniors who cannot always leave the house.

“Really big requests for food boxes. People just can’t get out and get the things they need. They don’t have anyone that will shop for them. Their family is afraid to carry it in to them. So we have a process we can actually get things to them when they need,” Foley explained.

Foley said the commission on aging cannot help these seniors alone. They are turning to the community to help buy food and cleaning supplies. Foley said these are necessities to keep seniors fed and safe during the pandemic.

“Really big help to a lot of them. A big peace of mind knowing someone is either calling them and checking on them, bringing things they need. We’re providing anything we can,” Foley said.

Foley said every little bit can make a big impact.

“If you see the look on our seniors’ faces when they receive these boxes or receives these diapers and pads, it’s amazing to see that look of relief on their face because that is an expense they don’t have to worry about for a while,” Foley said.

To help the Raleigh County Commission on Aging provide food boxes and cleaning supplies to seniors, visit wvnstv.com/tackle-hunger.