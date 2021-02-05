SOUPER BOWL OF CARING: King Coal Chevrolet helping tackle hunger

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — 59News is trying to tackle hunger and help people struggling to put food on their tables. It is all part of the Souper Bowl of Caring. We partnered with the United Ways of Southern West Virginia and the Greenbrier Valley, along King Coal Chevrolet.

Members of the community helped fill a pick-up truck full of food at King Coal Chevrolet. Mitchell Workman is the General Sales Manager at the dealership. He said he was amazed by the generosity he saw throughout the entire Souper Bowl of Caring campaign.

“People just come in and they’re just so nice. Just great people, and it’s going to a great cause. We got water, we got food, we got everything you can imagine. So it’s been great,” Workman said.

Norma Price was one of the people who donated to the Souper Bowl of Caring. She said she wanted to help people in her community.

“A lot of people lost their jobs and it’s hard for them to buy food for their family. I know how that would be,” Price said.

All of the food collected at King Coal Chevrolet will be given to the United Way to be distributed to local food pantries.