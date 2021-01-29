Souper Bowl of Caring: Organization continues to deliver hot meals to seniors

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — 59News continues to spotlight organizations in our communities making a difference in many people’s lives. It’s all a part of our Souper Bowl of Caring. We teamed up with the United Ways of Southern West Virginia and the Greenbrier Valley, along with King Coal Chevrolet to make it happen.

The Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley focuses on helping seniors in any way possible. They offer to help with minor home repairs, educational classes, and most importantly deliver hot meals.

The center delivers around 110 meals to people on both the eastern and western ends of Greenbrier County. However, it takes a big team effort. The Coordinator of Gwen’s Meals, Michael McCoy, said they work with many churches to cook a meal each week. McCoy added there is a way you at home can help join that team effort.

“Donations go a long way. That goes towards us being able to buy the supplies and everything we need. We pay most of the churches, we reimburse them for their costs,” McCoy said.

The volunteers do so much more than deliver a hot meal every week. McCoy explained the little interaction they receive when that meal gets delivered can mean so much to some isolated because of COVID-19.

“They’re depending on us to come visit. Friendly faces is what we like to say. It’s a way for us to go in and check on somebody that might not have a family member or neighbor to come over and check on them,” McCoy said.

Although COVID-19 is creating a strain in so many people’s lives, the Executive Director of the Shepherd’s Center, Teresa Bostic, said the community is still finding ways to help our most vulnerable population.

“They’ve been very generous. We have been able to keep moving, and keep our doors open. We might have to change things a little bit but we are still reaching out and doing everything we can,” Bostic said.

If you would like to make a donation, contact the Shepherd’s Center at 304-645-5196, or visit their Facebook page.

If you are unable to make a donation, but can donate your time, the Shepherd’s Center always welcomes volunteers.