SOUPER BOWL OF CARING: Organizations working to stock food pantries

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– 59News is helping the community during our Souper Bowl of Caring. We are trying to help restock depleted food banks and pantries.

Erica Vaughan is the Executive Director at the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley. She said the need in the community is so great. Some parents are missing meals to ensure there is enough food for their children.

“We are dealing with an entirely new population and these are people who are educated, were working full time jobs, benefits and either been laid off from those jobs unfortunately due to illness or the company closing and they have never used a food pantry or our services before,” Vaughan said.

Here is the link for a complete list of food pantries in our area.