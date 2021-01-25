South Carolina bank robbery suspect arrested in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — A bank robbery in South Carolina led U.S. Marshals to southern West Virginia. Joshua Michael Anderson Jude, 28, of Chesnee, SC was arrested in the Rock Camp area of Monroe County, WV on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Jude is accused of robbing First Citizen’s Bank in Spartanburg, SC on Jan. 14, 2021. According to court documents he gave the teller a note stating he had a bomb in his bag.

U.S. Marshals tracked Jude to his grandparents house in the area of Union, WV. They called the West Virginia State Police Detachment to assist with the arrest. Sgt. S.S. Keaton and Trooper R.M. Lindsey were able to take Jude into custody without incident around 10:30 a.m.

Among the items found during the arrest were the vehicle and bag used in the robbery. They also found some of the money that was stolen.

Jude was arraigned on a Fugitive from Justice charge in front of Magistrate Frank Basile. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail until he can be extradited to South Carolina.