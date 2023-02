MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An exit is closed off of I-77 southbound.

Mercer County Dispatch said that they have a report of an accident that has closed the ramp and exit on I-77 southbound at mile marker 7.

There are multiple crews on scene including East River Fire Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.