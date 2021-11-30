Southern Connection holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Crossroads Mall

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Southern Connection celebrated it’s new location at Crossroads Mall Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

In addition to opening in their new location, the ceremony also celebrated Southern Connection’s partnership with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Samantha Bradford said that she was happy to partner with the chamber to get some exposure for her business and let the community know all the store has to offer.

“They help promote locally, and shop small, Beckley businesses,” said Bradford.

Southern Connection carries brands such as Alex and Ani, Simply Southern and Vera Bradley. They also offer monogramming and embroidery at the store.