PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Southern Highlands Community Health Center hosted Crisis Intervention Team training for the first time ever at the Karen Preservati Center.

The CIT instructors trained law enforcement and first responders on how to better respond to people in crisis. The main goal of the course is to teach officers and EMS how to identify when someone’s in crisis and then offer them the help they need more efficiently.

The rigorous, 40-hour class covers topics such as mental health issues, substance abuse problems, de-escalation techniques, practice scenarios and what to say and not say in moments of crisis.

“We saw it as a way to better train our officers to deal with people in mental crisis,” said Capt. Jesse Ruble, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. “We felt that any training that we can get for our officers to better respond to this is definitely a good thing.”

Aaron Green, a CIT instructor and officer for Bluefield Police Department, said the training is not normally taught in the police academy, so having the knowledge now will help officers every day on the job.

“The impact is going to be great for this community,” said Green. “I know that as law enforcement, we work a lot of instances that involve people in crisis.”

Many CIT instructors also visited Southern Highlands’ recovery centers and spoke with people currently enrolled in rehabilitation programs.

“Having that knowledge of what these places look like is going to help us refer people to the best place,” said Moore. “You’re going to be somewhere where people care.”

Southern Highlands plans on having another CIT training session in June and throughout the year.

To learn more about Southern Highlands and its available resources, visit its website.