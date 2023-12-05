BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Three correctional officers and their lieutenant who were charged in the death of Southern Regional Jail inmate Quantez Burks have been denied bail.

In an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Judge Aboulhosn denied the bail for former officers Mark Holdren, 39; Cory Snyder, 29; Johnathan Walters, 35. All three officers pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Former officer Ashley Toney, 23, was not denied bail. All four officers face life in prison. All four officers will go to trial in January.

Mark Holdren, 39; Cory Snyder, 29; Johnathan Walters, 35; Jacob Boothe, 25; and Ashley Toney, 23, were the five correctional officers charged. The five officers and their lieutenant, Chad Lester, 33, were also charged for covering up their use of unlawful force against Burks.

The indictment stated that on March 1, 2022, the officers used excessive unlawful force against Quantez Burks in retaliation to Burks’ earlier attempt to leave his cell. Court documents also stated that officers Holdren, Snyder and Walters hit Burks while he was restrained in handcuffs. According to court documents, Boothe and Toney did not step in during the deadly assault.

