Southern West Virginia autumn colors abundant this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Tourism Office says autumn colors should be abundant this weekend in the southern part of the state.

The agency suggests taking state Route 20 from Pipestem Resort State Park to Meadow Bridge as it winds through scenic areas such as Bluestone State Park, the railroad town of Hinton and the Sandstone Falls overlook on the New River National River. The agency says people traveling the state to see fall colors should check individual businesses’ status before setting out.

Officials recommend observing the statewide indoor face covering requirement and maintaining a safe social distance.

