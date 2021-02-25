Southwest Virginia Community College opens new campus location

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Southwest Virginia Community College moved into the Bluefield Center in Bluefield, Virginia.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the college hosted a open house for people to check out the new campus. Tommy Wright is President of Southwest Virginia Community College.

“We are really excited to move into one of the areas that we are not really that visible in, which is here in Bluefield. This off campus site will allow us to really branch into our most populated areas,” Wright said.

The new site is located at the Twin City Shopping Center right next to the Aarons. This will be the third off-campus site. School administrators said they have many students from the Bluefield area, so this new location will help students cut down travel time while still getting the same education as the other locations.

“We are going to be offering now here during covid in early March will be the same kinds of courses that we are offering on campus,” Wright continued.

The school also put precautions in place to help keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Godsie is the assistant professor of electronics at the school.

“We have several things that we are doing to make sure that everybody is staying safe. Of course we are keeping social distancing, we have our mask wearing and we are also, every time a student uses anything, we typically have gloves on and we also sanitize everything,” Godsie continued.

For more information on attending the school, visit their website.