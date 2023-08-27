GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – The grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve were alive with a different thundering herd. This weekend, the reserve hosted the West Virginia Spartan Trifecta Weekend.

This event gave racers the ability to complete a Trifecta (Sprint 5K, Super 10K & Beast 21K) in just one weekend. Racers had the choice to race one or race them all.

Many racers take the spartan courses very seriously, others are just as committed but decide to throw in a little bit of comic relief.

“We started last year as we dressed up as the avengers. So now we are doing the trifecta weekend, so we have three different costumes for each race,” said Jack Brannan.

“Yeah, it just started on the fly one day, we figured we should just sign up for something,” added Thomas Boyers.

Don’t forget the kids. This race featured an entire course dedicated to little warriors aged four to fourteen. The Kids Spartan course included their very own mud pit and obstacle courses.

Most racers come on their own free will, but some participants are ‘roped in’ with no pun intended. A trio of female racers say that their friend encouraged them to run the trifecta.

After completing the first few races, Mikayla Martinez says the feeling of accomplishment is overwhelming.

“I don’t even know; most people say they don’t get the runner’s side of it. But after you finish it’s like ‘dude’ it’s so amazing,” said Martinez.

The West Virginia Beast is the fourth Age Group National Series race. Racers competed against the top Age Group athletes from around the country and earned points based on their finishing position.

Racers who successfully completed the trifecta may qualify for the 2024 Trifecta World Championship in Sparta, Greece.

Racers added that thought they may get down and dirty in the mud pits, friendships and sportsmanship always prevail.