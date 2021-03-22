Special election for late VA state senator

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — It is election time in Virginia, and time to fill the vacancy left by late Senator Ben Chafin. Polls open Tuesday morning to find Virginia’s newest Senator for the 38th District, which covers parts of Tazewell County.

Travis Hackworth is the GOP candidate and Laurie Buchwald represents the Democratic Party. Director of Tazewell County Elections, Brian Earls, said early voting in the county was huge this year.

“We have a 45 day early voting period and a good turnout for a special election. We had just under 1,600 to vote early in person and another 400 by mail. So we had around 2,000 voters who have already voted,” said Earls.

Polling places will open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mask wearing is recommended.