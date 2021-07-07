Special team formed in Mercer County to attack dilapidated structures

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After a six year battle to pass the dilapidated building ordinance, the handpicked team is now complete.



Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said this team has everyone they need to finally start holding people accountable and clean up the county and surrounding areas. He said each member has their own responsibilities and together they will make a difference.

“We just got the dilapidated structures team put together. We have three community members, we have members from the health department, sheriff’s office, litter control and we have an architect on board to make sure we’re really focusing on all the properties within the county,” said Puckett.

Puckett said a special committee meeting will be happening Thursday, July 8, 2021, to swear in the new members. He said once that is done they are hopeful to begin working on the dilapidated structures and come up with a plan within the month.