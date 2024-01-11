BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Mary West, the Beckley grandmother who made headlines in 2023 for standing outside her Larue Avenue home to catch speeders with her radar gun, is seeking a seat on Beckley Common Council.

West, a veteran, is running for the Ward 5 seat, which is currently filled by Janine Bullock.

Bullock said she has not yet decided whether she will run for another term.

West said she filed the paperwork on Thursday, January 11, 2024, as a candidate.

She said she already serves her community by cooking and delivering meals, and that she’s now ready to serve in an official capacity.

“I want to make Beckley a beautiful place, and a model city, for others to follow, and see how the citizens and the administration gets along,” said West. “So, that’s what my main goal is.”