Thursday will be a comfortable day for outdoor plans as we work our way into the upper 70s with the lowlands making a good run at 80. A little more humidity creates a few passing clouds in the afternoon but we’ll stay dry. Fire dangers will still remain high without rain for another day.

The mostly clear conditions of the day carry over to our evening as we stay mild well past sunset. A perfect evening for some star gazing as the Lyrid Meteor Showers gears up for it’s peak activity this weekend. Overnight lows well out of frost dangers as we only drop into the 50s overnight.

Friday a cold front looks to stall towards our west allowing for a few more clouds in the day but overall we’re looking dry and warm. Highs push into the low 80s. In the evening, as humidity rises, a quick shower is possible towards our west. Better chance of rain for into the overnight through Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a much needed soggy day with rain showers off and on to start from a southern system. By mid-morning heavier rain is expected to last through our evening hours as a warm front slides through the region from south to north. A beneficial inch of rain can be expected for most through the day. As dry conditions are found across the region, we will be able to handle a good soaking rain but those under downpours should watch for runoff and pooling as dry grounds aren’t great at absorbing a sudden burst of rain. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s is a good bet but temps will drop quickly after the passage of the front. Winds will be gusty at times after the main line of rain as well.

Saturday night, cold air rushing in behind our system allows for snow chances for the eastern mountains. Warm grounds and low moisture levels after the rain will keep snows from accumulating but late night travelers and those up early before dawn Sunday should expected some icy roads, particularly on bridges and overpasses which will have an easier time freezing.

Sunday morning a few lingering showers for our mountain counties but we’ll see gradual clearing for the day. Windy conditions out of the northwest will keep temps cool as we struggle towards the upper 40s. Widespread frost will be an issue as temps continue to cool after sunset. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s will create issues for all early plants. Cover or move plants to keep them protected.

Monday is yet another week starting off with cold conditions. Temps in the 20s and 30s for the morning don’t move much despite sunshine returning to the region. Add in wind chills and afternoon highs in the low 50s will feel 5-10 degree colder overall. Frost risks continue for Monday night.

Tuesday morning will be a frosty one with temps in the 30s. We will see improvements through the day but it’ll be a slow warmup as we work towards the low 60s by the afternoon. A few clouds but otherwise dry.

Wednesday a southern system nudges closer to us bringing a few showers for our southern counties along the state-line. A cloudy day overall but some dry hours. Temps take a hit some with little sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

In your extended forecast, a soggy patter sets up as temps drop below average for late April. Most day’s we’ll be lucky to reach the low 60s. Gardeners will want to plan for an extended time of frosty overnights and take steps to protect early crops and plants.

As spring fever takes hold, remember spring fire season is fully underway in both Virginias. While the rain of this weekend will help lower our fire risk, the risk still runs high as very dry air settles in. Dry air, light breeze, and very dry fuel is a good recipe for brushfires. Follow local and state laws regarding burning and common sense can go a long way in keeping you and your neighborhood safe. Not to mention keeping your bank account healthy as fines for burning during restricted times can cost upwards of $1,000, plus damages.

THURSDAY

Sunny and nice. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, Iso. shower PM. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

SATURDAY

Heavy rain early, scattered by PM. Highs in the upper 60s -dropping PM.

SUNDAY

Mountain mix early, mostly cloudy day elsewhere. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly clear. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

Dry start, light showers PM. Highs in the 60s

THURSDAY

Steady showers at times. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Lingering shower early, cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Hit & miss showers, still cloudy. Highs in the 50s.



