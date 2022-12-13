BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA of Southern West Virginia hosted its annual Spirit of Beckley event on Monday, December 13, 2022, at the Raleigh Convention Center in honor of two people who have contributed so much.

After being unable to host the event for the past three years due to the pandemic, the event honored both Bill and Lynn O’Brien, two people who made tremendous contributions to not only the city of Beckley and Raleigh County but to all of Southern West Virginia.

For Jay Rist, CEO of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, getting to chance to honor them both is a special opportunity.

“We are super excited to be able to honor Bill and Lynn O’Brien as the 33rd recipients. They’ve done so much for Beckley, Raleigh County, and Southern West Virginia… it’s gonna accumulate in a nice evening,” Rist said.

Rist went on to mention that they also hosted a fundraiser for the event and they were able to reach their fundraising goal.