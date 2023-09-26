Tuesday’s forecast is highly dependent on where you are located in the two Virginias. West of I-77 sunshine tries to peak through broken clouds as temps work closer to the 70 degree mark. Outside of mist like Monday, the day is looking dry. East of I-77, however, the gloominess of Monday continues with southeasterly winds keeping things cool and cloudy. Misty drizzle continues for places like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers counties in West Virginia and along the southern state line for Tazewell, Giles, and Bland counties in Virginia.

This evening, the influence of our coastal system pushes wind speeds up 10-15mph with gusts at time pushing 20-25mph. This will likely be felt more on the ridgetops. Clouds hold tough for all as our next system from the west inches closer. Temps will settle across the board in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a similar day to Tuesday where the forecast will depend on where you are to start. The chilly gloom for the mountains whereas our western counties start to warm up in the morning with increasing clouds. Rain showers will come and go through the day for everyone as a warm front lifts up towards our west. A rumble of thunder for our western counties in the afternoon is possible, but isolated in nature. Our eastern mountains will see some showers but be stuck with the misty gloom of the previous day. Temps are steady, at least, in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday starts with rain the farther west you are in the morning. A few rounds of showers can be expected before lunchtime before we start to see improving conditions for the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temps hover right around he upper 60s towards the east and low 70s westward. Thursday night we’ll start to see clearing skies from west to east slowly.

Friday starts with cloudy skies, fog, and a scattered shower or two but generally we’ll start to dry out. As clouds thin throughout the day, sunshine will start to peak through but not enough to warm us up any. Temps once again are stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday we finally see more blue in the skies as morning temps start in the 50s. We warm up steadily for a nice fall day with highs in the low 70s. With all the cooler night and rain of the past week, fall colors will really start to show up in the lowlands with our mountains showing signs of some nice color. Not a bad weekend for some fall leaf peepin’, apple picking, or pumpkin patch visits.

Sunday looks like a picture perfect fall day with cool mornings in the 50s, sunshine to start the day, and highs only in the low to mid 70s. It’ll feel nice in the afternoon sun with just a hint of a chill when the sun ducks behind a cloud or two. Overnight, we’ll see temps tumble into the low 50s and upper 40s. Just a reminder for those in West Virginia, the fall fire season gets under way Sunday, October 1st through December 31st. Remember to follow all laws and local regulations if burning. A leaves begin to fall, much more dry fuel will be available for fires to grow quickly.

Monday we settle things down a bit and bring back sunshine. Temps manage to remain above average after a cool start to the day. Highs for most push into the low to mid 70s which will feel really nice in the afternoon sunshine.

In your extended forecast, we do look to dry out for a spell and temps work back closer to average. With October just around the corner, our afternoon high averages are hovering in the low 70s so don’t expect a big warm up. Just one that is slightly warmer than where we’ve been the last week or so.

TUESDAY

AM drizzle, mostly cloudy, rain late. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Soggy day. Off and on rain. PM T-storm chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Cloudy. Sct. showers remain. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.

FRIDAY

Morning fog/Iso. shower. Clearing PM. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns! Cool & Comfy. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Nice dry stretch underway. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Clouds increase. PM Showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning clouds, iso sprinkle. Clearing PM. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Cooler but sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Cool-down. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.