Friday we get a good mix of sun and high level clouds as we work our way out of the 50s in the morning into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Southwest winds do pick up slightly adding to our fire danger so remember to follow local burn bans currently in place across the two Virginias. We’ll be keeping a keen eye on an approaching cold front but for now, it looks to take its sweet time coming to us. We’ll only see the indirect impacts of more clouds at times, for now.

Whether its a night out, high school football, or some Halloween fun, our evening is looking fantastic. With extra clouds, temperatures stay steady in the upper 50s/low 60s tonight.

Saturday, we brush up against an approaching cold front but we’re on the warm side of it still. Temps are mild in the 50s to start with the 70s by the afternoon. Thanks more to southwest winds which will be elevated (10-15mph). Fire risks will be higher so follow local regulations for burning closely, or simply put it off for now. A sprinkle or two is possible in the day, mainly towards our northern counties. It’ll be a nice day but one where we know changes are coming. Lows stay mild in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be a split day for many of us, and the forecast will be dependent on where you are. Our StormTracker 59 app (Apple users / Android users) can provide a localized forecast specific to your town. With that said, clouds overtake sunshine at times as showers push in along a warm front. Warm, moist air from the south continues to be funneled our way proving the chance of a passing shower or two in the morning, mainly south & west of Beckley. The warm front moves into Wheeling by mid-day giving us some sunshine to enjoy as temps move into the low 70s.

Sunday evening, our long-awaited cold air starts to push in. Shower chances increase the later into Sunday we get. By midnight, showers are a good bet across the region. Lows are still mild in the 60s as the last push of warm air slides in.

Monday, in the pre-dawn hours, temperatures will be in the 60s. Our high temperature of the day will be very early on. As the bubble of cold air advances, winds pick up 15-20mph sustained with gusts pushing 20-25mph. By dawn, winds will be howling out of the northwest as cold air rushes in. Showers will be heavy at times and wind blown. All this while temps slide back to the 40s by the afternoon. Winds won’t let up through the day but showers will lighten some by Monday evening. Temps continue to fall with lows in the 30s. Late night snow flurries likely for the higher westward facing mountains.

Tuesday, Halloween, will be a rough day overall. Temperatures struggle to move out of the 40s as light scattered showers remain possible through the day. Gloomy skies and steady winds will make the day feel like we’re in the 20s and 30s. The need to bundle up will be high as wind chills are low enough for frostbite concerns within 30 minutes of exposure to those temps on bare skin. Higher elevations will see wet snow flakes mixing in during the day, with flurries at night. A few of us in the low lands will see flurries at times as overnight lows reach the 20s.

Wednesday northwest winds keep clouds stubborn for the mountains but sunshine will be possible the farther south you are. It won’t help temps as the arctic air continues to funnel in. Highs barely push into the low 40s by the afternoon. Flurries, and even a burst of snow showers likely for folks in Pocahontas/Nicholas/Greenbrier counties along ridgelines. However, accumulations are not expected.

Thursday we finally begin to see winds settle and sunshine returns to more of the region. Temps are still cold and well below average with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Higher elevations will be lucky to see the 40 degree mark.

In your extended forecast we start to warm back closer to average but it’ll be a slow warm up. 50s look to be the best we can do by the first full weekend of November. Long range forecasts do so a few chances of rain and more cold air to keep temps from getting too high. Snow risks are also increasing over the next few week but the wrong set up for accumulating snows so far.

FRIDAY

A few extra clouds but warm. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Mild with a few clouds, stray shower north. Highs in the 70s

SUNDAY

Early showers, dry afternoon, late night showers. Highs in the low 70s

MONDAY

Rainy & windy day with falling temps. Highs in the 60s (40s by lunchtime)

HALLOWEEN – TUESDAY

Windy, chilly, a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Blustery, sct. flakes, some sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine but cold. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Touch warmer, still sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.